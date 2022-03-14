Keegan Bradley comes back from a rocky start in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Keegan Bradley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Bradley finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Keegan Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Keegan Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Bradley's tee shot went 163 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Bradley's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Bradley hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Bradley had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

Bradley missed the green on his first shot on the 137-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Bradley's 157 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bradley to 4 under for the round.