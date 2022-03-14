  • Keegan Bradley comes back from a rocky start in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Keegan Bradley makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Keegan Bradley's approach and birdie on No. 18 at THE PLAYERS

