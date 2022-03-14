K.H. Lee shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, K.H. Lee hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Lee hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Lee his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 71 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 18th, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 3 over for the round.

At the 423-yard par-4 first, Lee reached the green in 2 and rolled a 46-foot putt for birdie. This put Lee at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 second, Lee hit his 90 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Lee chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Lee's tee shot went 153 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 54 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Lee got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 4 over for the round.