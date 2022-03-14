Justin Thomas finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Justin Thomas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Thomas's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Thomas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Thomas's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Thomas hit an approach shot from 78 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Thomas had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.