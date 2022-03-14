Jon Rahm shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Jon Rahm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

At the 423-yard par-4 first, Rahm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to even for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.

Rahm got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 2 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Rahm had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.