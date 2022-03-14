Joel Dahmen putts well in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dahmen finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Joel Dahmen had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Dahmen's 180 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 under for the round.