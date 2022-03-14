Joaquin Niemann putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the PLAYERS Championship

Joaquin Niemann hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Niemann finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Joaquin Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Joaquin Niemann to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Niemann chipped in his third shot from 68 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

Niemann got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to even for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Niemann had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Niemann to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.