Jimmy Walker shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Jimmy Walker hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Walker's 152 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Walker chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 2 under for the round.

At the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Walker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to even-par for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Walker hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.