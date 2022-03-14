Jason Kokrak shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Jason Kokrak hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his day tied for 44th at 1 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Kokrak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

Kokrak got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kokrak to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kokrak's 140 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.

After a 277 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Kokrak chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kokrak to even for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Kokrak hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Kokrak to even-par for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.