Ian Poulter shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Ian Poulter hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Poulter chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

Poulter got a bogey on the 369-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poulter to even-par for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 14th, Poulter chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Poulter to 1 over for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 15th, Poulter reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Poulter at even for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Poulter's 103 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poulter to 2 under for the round.

Poulter tee shot went 198 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Poulter to 1 under for the round.