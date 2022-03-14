Hayden Buckley shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Hayden Buckley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to even for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Buckley's tee shot went 177 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 3 over for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 over for the round.