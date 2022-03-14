-
Harold Varner III finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Harold Varner III nearly holes out to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS
In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Harold Varner III makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Harold Varner III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.
After a 298 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Varner III chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
Varner III got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Varner III's 168 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Varner III hit his 94 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
Varner III got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Varner III hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to 1 under for the round.
At the 481-yard par-4 14th, Varner III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Varner III to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 137-yard par-3 17th, Varner III missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to even-par for the round.
