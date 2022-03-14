Harold Varner III finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Harold Varner III hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 8th at 6 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 298 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Varner III chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Varner III's 168 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 ninth, Varner III hit his 94 yard approach to 1 foot, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.

Varner III got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Varner III hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to 1 under for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 14th, Varner III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Varner III to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 137-yard par-3 17th, Varner III missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to even-par for the round.