Hank Lebioda finishes with Even-par 72 in third round of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Hank Lebioda hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Lebioda missed the green on his first shot on the 237-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 369-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to even-par for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Lebioda had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Lebioda's tee shot went 118 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.