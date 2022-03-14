Francesco Molinari shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Francesco Molinari hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Molinari chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Molinari chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Molinari hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Molinari hit a tee shot 125 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 4 under for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Molinari chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 5 under for the round.

Molinari got a bogey on the 384-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Molinari's 136 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 5 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Molinari had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Molinari to 4 under for the round.

Molinari tee shot went 196 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Molinari to 3 under for the round.