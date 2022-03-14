Erik van Rooyen shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Erik van Rooyen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to even for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, van Rooyen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 12th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.