Dylan Frittelli shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 59th at 2 over; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 292 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Frittelli chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 369-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to even-par for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Frittelli hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at 1 over for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 15th, Frittelli got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Frittelli had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 137-yard par-3 17th green, Frittelli suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Frittelli at 2 over for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Frittelli's 150 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 2 over for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Frittelli hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Frittelli to 1 over for the round.