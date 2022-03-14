Dustin Johnson shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Dustin Johnson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 59th at 2 over; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Johnson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Johnson at even-par for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 181-yard par-3 green 13th, Johnson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Johnson got on the green in 3 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to 3 over for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Johnson hit a tee shot 120 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Johnson had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Johnson to 4 over for the round.