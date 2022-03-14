  • Dustin Johnson shoots 4-over 76 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson makes birdie on No. 17 at THE PLAYERS

