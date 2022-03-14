Doug Ghim putts well in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Doug Ghim hit 15 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ghim finished his day tied for 2nd at 8 under with Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Doug Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Doug Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

Ghim got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 18th, Ghim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Ghim at 4 under for the round.