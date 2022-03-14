-
Doc Redman shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship
March 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Doc Redman chips in for birdie at THE PLAYERS
In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Doc Redman chips in from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-4 6th hole.
Doc Redman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 second, Redman hit his 192 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
At the 177-yard par-3 third, Redman hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Redman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Redman's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 273 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Redman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the 369-yard par-4 12th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to even for the round.
