Doc Redman shoots Even-par 72 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Doc Redman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 second, Redman hit his 192 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Redman hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Redman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Redman's tee shot went 215 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Redman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 12th, Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to even for the round.