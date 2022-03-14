Denny McCarthy shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the green on the 181-yard par-3 13th, McCarthy missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left McCarthy to even for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 14th, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put McCarthy at 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, McCarthy hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, McCarthy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 1 over for the round.