Daniel Berger putts well in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Daniel Berger hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Berger finished his day tied for 20th at 4 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Daniel Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Berger had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Berger's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Berger's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 82 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.