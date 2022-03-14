Corey Conners shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Corey Conners hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 first, Conners had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Conners reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

Conners got a bogey on the 384-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 2 over for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Conners reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Conners at 1 over for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Conners's tee shot went 122 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Conners had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to 3 over for the round.