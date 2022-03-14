Chesson Hadley shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Chesson Hadley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 44th at 1 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 14th, Hadley's 184 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 15th, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Hadley hit a tee shot 124 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Hadley hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

Hadley got a double bogey on the 384-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Hadley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hadley to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hadley had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.