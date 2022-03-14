Cameron Smith shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Cameron Smith hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 6th at 7 under with Tom Hoge; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; and Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Smith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Smith had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Smith missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Smith to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Smith's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Smith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 2 under for the round.

Smith stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 137-yard par-3 17th. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.