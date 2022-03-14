  • Cameron Smith shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Cameron Smith's tee shot on No. 17 to 1 foot at THE PLAYERS

    In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.