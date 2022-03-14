Bubba Watson shoots 6-over 78 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Bubba Watson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Watson finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Watson hit an approach shot from 82 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Watson's tee shot went 159 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Watson had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Watson's tee shot went 188 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 20 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 5 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Watson's tee shot went 163 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Watson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 5 over for the round.

Watson got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Watson to 6 over for the round.