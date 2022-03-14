Brice Garnett putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 third round in the PLAYERS Championship

Brice Garnett hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his day tied for 54th at 1 over; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Brice Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brice Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Garnett's tee shot went 150 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 244 yard drive on the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Garnett chipped his fourth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.