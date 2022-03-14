Brian Harman shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Brian Harman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 54th at 1 over; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Harman got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Harman hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 sixth, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

Harman got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to even for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.