Brendan Steele shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Brendan Steele hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 15th at 5 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Steele hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Steele had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Steele hit a tee shot 221 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Steele hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 5 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 4 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 181-yard par-3 13th green, Steele suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Steele at 2 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Steele had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.