Branden Grace shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship
March 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Branden Grace chips in for eagle at THE PLAYERS
In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Branden Grace chips in from the greenside rough to make eagle at the par-5 2nd hole.
Branden Grace hit 4 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.
On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Grace's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 112 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Grace hit an approach shot from 189 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.
On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Grace's tee shot went 124 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the par-5 second, Grace chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Grace had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to even for the round.
On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.
