Branden Grace shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Branden Grace hit 4 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 48th at even par; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Grace's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 112 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Grace hit an approach shot from 189 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Grace's tee shot went 124 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the par-5 second, Grace chipped in his third shot from 13 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 sixth hole, Grace had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to even for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.