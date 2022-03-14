Strong putting brings Billy Horschel an even-par round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Billy Horschel hit 8 of 13 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Horschel finished his day in 140th at even par; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Billy Horschel chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Billy Horschel to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 181-yard par-3 green 13th, Horschel suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 1 over for the round.

Horschel got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 2 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Horschel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Horschel to 2 over for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Horschel had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Horschel to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Horschel had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to even-par for the round.