Anirban Lahiri putts well in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Anirban Lahiri hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lahiri finished his day in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Anirban Lahiri had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Anirban Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lahiri's 133 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Lahiri hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 4 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 5 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Lahiri had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lahiri to 5 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 4 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 5 under for the round.