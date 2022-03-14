Alex Noren shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Alex Noren hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Noren finished his day tied for 44th at 1 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the par-5 11th, Noren's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Noren chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 137-yard par-3 17th green, Noren suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Noren at 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Noren's tee shot went 158 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.