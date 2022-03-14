Adam Long shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Adam Long hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 54th at 1 over; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

Long got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Long's 121 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 2 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Long hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Long to 2 over for the round.