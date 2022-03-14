Adam Hadwin putts well in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

In his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his day tied for 35th at 2 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Adam Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

Hadwin got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

At the 137-yard par-3 17th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 122 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to even for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hadwin's 120 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.