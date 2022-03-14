  • Adam Hadwin putts well in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Hadwin nearly aces No. 17 to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Adam Hadwin makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.