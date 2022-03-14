  • Abraham Ancer shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Abraham Ancer makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Abraham Ancer makes birdie on No. 12 at THE PLAYERS

