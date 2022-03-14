Abraham Ancer shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 12th, Ancer chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to even for the round.

Ancer got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 2 over for the round.