Abraham Ancer shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship
March 14, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Abraham Ancer makes birdie on No. 12 at THE PLAYERS
In the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Abraham Ancer makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-4 12th hole.
Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 26th at 3 under; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.
On the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Ancer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 10th hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 1 over for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 369-yard par-4 12th, Ancer chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to even for the round.
Ancer got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 2 over for the round.
