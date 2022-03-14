Aaron Wise shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the PLAYERS Championship

Aaron Wise hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 61st at 3 over; Anirban Lahiri is in 1st at 9 under; Doug Ghim, Paul Casey, Sam Burns, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Tom Hoge and Cameron Smith are tied for 6th at 7 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

Wise got a double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wise to 3 over for the round.

At the 523-yard par-5 16th, Wise got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Wise to 3 over for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 18th, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 4 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 3 over for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Wise chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 over for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Wise hit a tee shot 225 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.