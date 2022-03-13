Wyndham Clark shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Wyndham Clark hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 97th at 5 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Clark got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

Clark tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Clark to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Clark's 96 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 5 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Clark chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 4 over for the round.

Clark hit his tee at the green on the 137-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Clark to 3 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 4 over for the round.