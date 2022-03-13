  • Wyndham Clark shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Wyndham Clark makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
    Wyndham Clark sends in 34-foot birdie putt at THE PLAYERS

