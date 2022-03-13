Will Zalatoris comes back from a rocky start in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Will Zalatoris hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Zalatoris finished his day tied for 11th at 4 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Will Zalatoris chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Will Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Zalatoris to even for the round.

Zalatoris got a double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 2 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 first, Zalatoris had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Zalatoris to 3 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 third, Zalatoris hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Zalatoris had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 over for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 fifth, Zalatoris reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Zalatoris at even-par for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Zalatoris reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Zalatoris to 1 under for the round.