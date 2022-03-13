  • Webb Simpson shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Webb Simpson makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Webb Simpson's tee shot to 5 feet and birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Webb Simpson makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.