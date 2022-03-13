Webb Simpson shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Webb Simpson hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 97th at 5 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 288 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.

Simpson hit his tee at the green on the 181-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Simpson to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 137-yard par-3 17th, Simpson missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Simpson to 1 over for the round.

On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.