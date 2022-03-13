-
-
Webb Simpson shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship
-
March 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- March 13, 2022
-
Highlights
Webb Simpson's tee shot to 5 feet and birdie at THE PLAYERS
In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Webb Simpson makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
Webb Simpson hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 97th at 5 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a 288 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Simpson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 over for the round.
Simpson hit his tee at the green on the 181-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Simpson to even for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 137-yard par-3 17th, Simpson missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Simpson to 1 over for the round.
On the 462-yard par-4 18th, Simpson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to 2 over for the round.
-
-