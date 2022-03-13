Viktor Hovland shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Viktor Hovland hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 49th at even par; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Hovland chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 2 under for the round.

Hovland got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th hole, Hovland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Hovland's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 75 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 18th, Hovland got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hovland to 1 over for the round.