Tyrrell Hatton putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Tyrrell Hatton hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hatton finished his day tied for 35th at 1 under; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

Tyrrell Hatton got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tyrrell Hatton to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 10th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to even-par for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hatton's 171 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to even for the round.