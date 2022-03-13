-
Troy Merritt rebounds from poor front in second round of the PLAYERS Championship
March 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Troy Merritt's pin-high tee shot and birdie on No. 17 at THE PLAYERS
In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Troy Merritt makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Troy Merritt hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his day tied for 59th at 1 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.
Troy Merritt got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Troy Merritt to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Merritt's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Merritt's 97 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.
