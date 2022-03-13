Tony Finau shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Tony Finau hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 108th at 7 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 423-yard par-4 first, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 451-yard par-4 seventh hole, Finau had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to even for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Finau's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 75 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 18th, Finau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Finau to 3 over for the round.