Tommy Fleetwood shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Tommy Fleetwood hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 5th at 5 under with Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, and Taylor Pendrith; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 third, Fleetwood's tee shot went 162 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 384-yard par-4 fourth, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 2 over for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to even-par for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 over for the round.