Tom Hoge shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship
March 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Hoge taps in for birdie at THE PLAYERS
In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Tom Hoge makes birdie on the par-3 8th hole.
In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Tom Hoge hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 1st at 7 under with Sam Burns; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the 532-yard par-5 second, Hoge got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoge to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Hoge's 155 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.
On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Hoge hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Hoge to 1 under for the round.
