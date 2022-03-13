Taylor Pendrith shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Taylor Pendrith hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 5th at 5 under with Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, and Tommy Fleetwood; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 2 under for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Pendrith's tee shot went 192 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Pendrith to even-par for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 15th, Pendrith got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to even for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 first, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to even-par for the round.

At the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Pendrith hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.