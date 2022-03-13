Taylor Moore shoots 8-over 80 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Taylor Moore hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 135th at 10 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 237-yard par-3 eighth, Moore's tee shot went 192 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.

On the 369-yard par-4 12th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 3 over for the round.

Moore got a double bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Moore to 5 over for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Moore's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 74 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

At the 462-yard par-4 18th, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 8 over for the round.