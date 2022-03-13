Sungjae Im shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Sungjae Im hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 49th at even par; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

At the 424-yard par-4 10th, Im got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Im to 1 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 558-yard par-5 11th, Im chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even for the round.

On the 181-yard par-3 13th, Im's tee shot went 197 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 first hole, Im had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to even-par for the round.

After a 230 yard drive on the 532-yard par-5 second, Im chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Im's 187 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to even for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 ninth, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Im at even-par for the round.