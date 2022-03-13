Stewart Cink shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

In his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, Stewart Cink hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 119th at 8 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Cink got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Cink's 96 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

At the 181-yard par-3 13th, Cink hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 14th hole, Cink had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 137-yard par-3 17th, Cink his second shot was a drop and his approach went 83 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.