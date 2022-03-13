  • Stephan Jaeger shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

  • In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Stephan Jaeger chips in from a greenside collection area to make birdie par-3 13th hole.
    Highlights

    Stephan Jaeger chips in for birdie at THE PLAYERS

    In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Stephan Jaeger chips in from a greenside collection area to make birdie par-3 13th hole.