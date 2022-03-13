Stephan Jaeger shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Stephan Jaeger hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 119th at 8 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

Jaeger hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 384-yard par-4 fourth hole, Jaeger had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 seventh, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the 558-yard par-5 11th, Jaeger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

Jaeger missed the green on his first shot on the 181-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.

Jaeger got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 15th, Jaeger had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Jaeger to even for the round.

On the 523-yard par-5 16th, Jaeger had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

After a 230 yard drive on the 462-yard par-4 18th, Jaeger chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 3 over for the round.