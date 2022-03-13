-
Si Woo Kim shoots 3-over 70 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship
March 13, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Si Woo Kim finds the green in two to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS
In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2022, Si Woo Kim makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 17 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 142nd at 7 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 15th, Kim got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.
After a 304 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Kim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 4 over for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 first, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 5 over for the round.
On the 532-yard par-5 second, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kim had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.
