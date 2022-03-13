Si Woo Kim shoots 3-over 70 in round two of the PLAYERS Championship

Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 17 greens in regulation during his second round at the PLAYERS Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 142nd at 7 over; Tom Hoge and Sam Burns are tied for 1st at 7 under; Erik van Rooyen and Harold Varner III are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Keith Mitchell, Corey Conners, Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, and Taylor Pendrith are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 369-yard par-4 12th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 14th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 over for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 15th, Kim got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 523-yard par-5 16th, Kim chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 462-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 4 over for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 first, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 5 over for the round.

On the 532-yard par-5 second, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kim had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 3 over for the round.